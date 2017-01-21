TOBA TEK SINGH

Gojra City police Friday registered a case against eight people on charges of attacking a senior journalist of Gojra.

Journalist Zahid Chaudhry told police that he was riding his motorcycle on the Mission Road near the Government MC High School, when eight assailants riding four motorcycles intercepted him and fired at him. He escaped unhurt and entered a shop but the attackers followed him and tortured him in the shop and tried to kidnap him.

