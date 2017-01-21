LAHORE

American Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw called on Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Rana Sana Ullah in his office here on Friday.

The minister briefed the US consul general on developmental, political and regional situation in Punjab. The law and order was also discussed in the meeting.

Rana Sana Ullah said that Pakistan was progressing by leaps and bounds under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that Pakistan got rid of the menace of terrorism with collaborated efforts of the armed forces and civil law enforcement agencies. He said that Pakistanis were peace-loving people. He said that Kashmir issue needed the world community’s attention. He said that Indian lawlessness in Kashmir was deteriorting the law and order situation in the subcontinent. He stressed upon exchange of latest technology and techniques to curb terrorism.

US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw said that Pakistan and American enjoyed historical relations. He praised the steps taken by the Punjab government for the betterment of the masses.

