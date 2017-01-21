FIR of torture of minor registered

LAHORE

Defence B police have registered an FIR of torture of a minor.

On December 20, 2016, victim Abida's uncle Ghalib Hussain submitted a complaint to the police that her employer brutally tortured the minor for breaking a glass. Police conducted medical examination of the victim after two days of the filing of the complaint. However, no case was registered. Sub-inspector Muhammad Akram said that father of the victim had withdrawn the case and refused to initiate a legal action.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court of Pakistan took notice of the incident and sought a report from the inspector general of police, Punjab. On January 19, police registered a case under Section 336 of Pakistan Penal Code against the suspect, the employer of the victim. Police arrested and presented him before court. The court sent him on judicial remand.

When asked why the case was not registered last month, the Defence B SHO said that they registered a case when they received the application. He said that he took charge just two days before and did not know what had transpired last month. He said that they registered the case word by word on the application of the victim. Efforts were made to contact the complainant, Khalid Hussain, father of the victim and calls were also made to his mobile. A person who introduced himself as a relative of the complainant on the phone said that Khalid was away and could not talk.

Funeral: Funeral prayer for Haji Khalid Mahmood Virk, in charge investigation of Kahna police station who was martyred in an encounter during a raid in Kasur on Friday morning, was offered at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines.

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera, CCPO Amin Wains, DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf were also attended the prayer. Speaking on the occasion, DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf said that martyred police officers who sacrificed their lives to protect life and property of the citizens were feather in the cap of Lahore police. He said Khalid Mehmood was a hero who gave his life in the line of duty.

Khalid Mehmood had joined Lahore police in 1983. He is survived by a wife and four children.

DG: Pakistan Rangers, Punjab, Director General Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan, after assumption of command on 14 January 2017, visited forward areas along the Working Boundary in Sialkot sector. On arrival, the director general was received by Sector Commander Brigadier Amjad Hussain. He was briefed on operational, security and training aspects.

The director general (DG) visited the forward posts and interacted with soldiers performing duties along the Working Boundary.

He appreciated the high morale and state of preparedness of the valiant soldiers of Punjab Rangers, who are selflessly contributing to a safer and peaceful Pakistan. While interacting with officers and soldiers, he emphasised that all efforts be directed to guard the borders.

0



0







FIR of torture of minor registered was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180666-FIR-of-torture-of-minor-registered/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "FIR of torture of minor registered" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180666-FIR-of-torture-of-minor-registered.