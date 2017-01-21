LAHORE

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Friday gave last chance to attorney general of Pakistan to submit arguments on petition challenging the government notifications of giving control of Ogra, Nepra, Pepra and Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to their respective ministries.

The chief justice postponed hearing till January 30 on a petition filed by advocate Sheraz Zaka challenging the government notifications of giving control of Ogra, Nepra, Pepra and Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA), Pakistan procurement regulatory authority and frequency allocation board to their respective ministries.

The chief justice on January 10 had directed the federal government to inform till January 20 as to how the prime minister abolished the independent entity of these institutions without consulting the Council of Common Interests (CCI). The petitioner said that through different notifications administrative control of these

regulatory authorities to ministries was against the law.

