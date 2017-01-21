Minister sees urgent need to revisit education strategy

GCU convocation concludes

LAHORE

The second and third session of Government College University’s 15th convocation was held here on Friday in which two famous international sportswomen of Pakistan, Sidra Amin and Zara Ahmad Khan, were awarded their postgraduate degrees and prestigious rolls of honour in sports.

Punjab Minister for Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani and Minister for Schools Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan chaired the second and third session of the convocation, in which 608 BA/BSc (Hons) and 314 MA/MSc students received their degrees, academic medals and co-curricular/sports rolls of honour.

Sidra Amin, the star batswoman of Pakistan women’s international cricket team, received her degree of Masters in Physical Education and Sports Rolls of Honour in cricket, while Zara Ahmad Khan, the centre-forward of Pakistan’s international basketball team, was conferred upon the degree of BSc (Hons) in Biotechnology and Sports Rolls of Honour in basketball and tennis.

Saifur Rehman, Hamza Malik, Hassan Yaqoob and Shoaib Ahmed also were awarded rolls of honour in bodybuilding, swimming, hockey and wrestling respectively.

In his address, Syed Raza Ali Gillani said there was an urgent need to revisit the strategy and structure of education in order to address the needs of people; our education system intended to serve. He said the Punjab government would take all necessary steps to bring five educational institutions, including GCU in the ranking of world top universities.

The minister presented a cheque for Rs100 million to GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah on behalf of the chief minister. These were the funds the chief minister had pledged just a day before for the GCU Endowment Fund Trust.

“The chief minister wanted that a single day should not be wasted, and these funds should be used for the welfare of bright students of GCU,” the minister said.

He said the Punjab government was considering provision of Rs2 billion in annual development budget to GCU for development of the KSK Campus.

GCU vice-chancellor said with this donation of Rs100 million, GCU Endowment Fund Trust swelled to Rs340 million, and these funds would help in providing scholarships to the hundreds of deserving students who could not afford their academic expenses.

The vice-chancellor felt proud to announcing the name of Sidra Amin, saying that “GCU has produced hundreds of sportsmen who brought laurels to Pakistan at the international level, and I am very happy to see that female students of GCU are also excelling in sports, and this is first time that GCU has awarded the roll to honour in cricket to a sportswoman.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sidra Amin said this was the proudest moment of her life as she passed from GCU with its top award, rolls of honour. She said she had taken a leave from national camp in Karachi to attend this great moment of life. “Besides education, GCU has also given me the confidence and courage,” she said.

Later, Rana Mashhood Ahmed gave away academic medals to the position holders of BA/BSc and MA/MSc students.

0



0







Minister sees urgent need to revisit education strategy was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180664-Minister-sees-urgent-need-to-revisit-education-strategy/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Minister sees urgent need to revisit education strategy" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180664-Minister-sees-urgent-need-to-revisit-education-strategy.