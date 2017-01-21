LAHORE

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has approved monthly risk allowance of Rs 9,000 each for nurses. According to a handout, the nurses would get Rs 4,000 from January 2017 and Rs 9,000 each from July 2017.

A summary was sent to the chief minister by Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah in this regard.

A delegation of Nursing Association, led by its President Rozina Manzoor and General Secretary Shehnaz, called on the secretary in his office on Friday.

The nurses thanked the chef minister, Health Minister Kh Salman Rafique and the secretary, and assured that they would work with dedication.

0



0







Rs9,000 monthly risk allowance for nurses was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180663-Rs9000-monthly-risk-allowance-for-nurses/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rs9,000 monthly risk allowance for nurses" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180663-Rs9000-monthly-risk-allowance-for-nurses.