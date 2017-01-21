The University of Karachi (KU) has been striving to provide the best available facilities to its new entrants because they are the country’s future and their academic upbringing must be exceptional.

“That’s the prime reason due to which the number of applicants for admission at the varsity is increasing every year and the process of admissions has become very transparent by introducing a test culture,” said KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Qaiser while visiting the admission camp office at the varsity along with KU Director Admissions Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and Karachi University Teachers’ Society (KUTS) President Dr Shakeel Farooqui.

“The administration has not compromised on ensuring merit in the admission process. Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi has made exceptional arrangements for the new entrants and their parents at the admission camp office where 20 information desks and helpline are there to facilitate the students in the admission process and the bank booth is also located in the admission camp for collection of fees to provide convenience to the new entrance,” the vice chancellor said.

Dr Iraqi informed the vice chancellor that this year 23,295 forms were issued for morning bachelors and masters programmes in various faculties.

“As many as 8,222 admissions were given out of which 1,737 admissions were given in test-based bachelors programmes while 3,314 were given in open merit category. As many as 704 admissions were given in test-based masters programmes while 1,967 admissions were given in open merit masters category. Around 500 admissions were given in Pharm-D morning and evening programme,” he said.

“As many as 6,504 admission forms were issued for evening programmes in which 3,538 admissions were given.”

Parents and students appreciated the arrangements of the admission camp office and informed the vice chancellor that the staff of the varsity was very helpful and always present for guidance and facilitation, said a university statement.

“A special helpline camp was also established for the guidance of the students and parents. The vice chancellor visited every desk and appreciated the staff.”

