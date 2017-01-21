The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to the federal and provincial law

officers, the Sindh police chief and others on a petition against alleged detention of human right activists and the chairman of the Pakistan Quami Movement (PQM), Iqbal Kazmi.

Petitioner Shazia Kazmi submitted that her spouse was a social activist and the PQM chairman, who had scheduled to take out a rally on January 21 in order "to unite the scattered nation".

She said Kazmi had also filed a petition in the high court for obtaining permission to hold the rally, mentioning that all people were invited for the cause.

The petitioner said her spouse was picked up by law enforcers after the hearing of the petition on January 17 and since then his whereabouts were unknown. She said the federal and provincial law enforcement agencies should be directed to produce the detainee before the court.

The SHC’s division bench, which was headed by Justice Syed Mohammad Farooq Shah, issued notices to the federal and provincial law officers, the Sindh IG police and others and called their comments within two weeks.

The rally scheduled by Iqbal Kazmi was supported by the the Muttahida Quami Movement (Altaf).

In another detention case, the court directed police and other law enforcement agencies to file comments on petitions against detention of citizens.

Petitioners Gul Daraz Khan and Haroon Khatoon submitted that Abdul Qayum, Imran Ali and Zafarullah were picked up by law enforcers from Sikandar Goth and Malir areas and their whereabouts were unknown.

They said police was not disclosing whereabouts of the detainees. They requested the court to direct police to produce them before the court and provide the case details.

