The non-teaching staff of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) has started a pen-down strike against the administration and advisory committee of the university.

The president of the varsity’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal campus, Adnan Akhter, on Friday said the protest would continue until and unless the present acting vice chancellor was removed.

He said the association called the strike against the ongoing policies including delay in issuance of notifications for recommendations of the promotion’s committee.

“All staff will continue to gather outside the buildings to register their protests against appointments of blue-eyed persons, although the acting vice chancellor of the university has no powers to do so.”

