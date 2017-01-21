The Sindh cabinet has formed a committee to examine a proposal to make changes to the local government law so that a mechanism could be evolved for stripping Karachi’s mayor, chairmen and vice chairmen of whatever little powers they have, The News has learnt.

Informed sources in the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) said on Friday that the provincial government was trying to remove the local government members in light of a proposal made by bureaucrats in a cabinet meeting a day earlier.

“It is shocking for me that the Sindh cabinet was discussing ways to remove local representatives as well as non- issues instead of discussing how to resolve the problems confronted by the people,” a source said.

He said the “vote of no confidence” was also a joke with the elected people.

Sources said people in the Sindh government called themselves champions of democracy, but they were trying to ruin “the nursery of democracy”.

The cabinet, they said, should discuss issues for the betterment of the people of Sindh, including Karachi. They wondered how the bureaucracy could “evolve such an ugly method”.

According to the sources, the proposal made by the local government department was discussed at the cabinet meeting, which was presided over by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, held at the New Sindh Secretariat on Thursday.

They said their own cabinet did not approve the proposal, and a committee comprising Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro, Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Murtaza Wahab, Burhan Chandio and others was formed to examine it in detail and come up with recommendations.

