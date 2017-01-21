Federal finance minister assures CM of remedial action

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah complained to Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Friday that the at-source deduction by the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) from the account of the provincial government in the head of sales tax was unjustified.

As the two met at the CM House, Shah said that last year the FBR had directly withdrawn Rs4 billion from the provincial government account against the assumed payment of sales tax.

“As a matter of fact, these figures must be reconciled before putting a hard hand in the account of the Sindh government,” he said.

The chief minister pointed out that this year again the FBR had deducted Rs4 million from the Sindh government’s account.

He said that the FBR asked the state bank to deduct the amount and the bank withdrew the amount from the provincial government’s account No.1 without taking the government into confidence.

Ishaq Dar assured the chief minister that he would direct the FBR to have a meeting with the provincial finance secretary to reconcile the amount.

The FBR would return the amount if it had been withdrawn over and above the actual estimates.

It was also agreed that a quarterly meeting would be held between the FBR and the Sindh government to reconcile the sales tax figures. The excise & taxation department collects sales tax on the vehicles it registers.

