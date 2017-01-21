‘Damaged roads, encroachments and sewage causing traffic jams in city’

DIG Traffic says uplift work also responsible for gridlocks on Sharea Faisal,

University Road, Mauripur Road and other major thoroughfares

The Karachi traffic police issued on Friday a report pointing out the reasons behind the traffic jams in the city.

DIG Traffic Asif Ijaz Shaikh said his department despite its limited resources was trying to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city especially during rush hours.

He added that traffic gridlocks were occurring because of damaged roads, encroachments on major thoroughfares and footpaths, and sewage accumulated on roads.

Besides, he pointed out that parking places were unavailable because of which many commuters parked their vehicles on the roads and that too wrong direction.

The DIG traffic noted that development work under way in different areas of the city too was one of the causes as vehicles had to be diverted to other roads including Sharea Faisal, MA Jinnah Road, Rashid Minhas Road, Sharea Pakistan, University Road, II Chundrigarh Road, Mauripur Road, and National Highway, where massive traffic jams were occurring.

The official said traffic gridlocks also occurred when loaded trailers broke down near Port Qasim on National Highway and Mauripur Road.

Besides, a goods train also stopped on Sharea Faisal near Drigh Road blocking the traffic flow. Illegal parking outside the Imtiaz Super Store’s Qayyumbad branch too was disrupting traffic.

The DIG said despite these issues, the traffic police were trying to facilitate commuters.

This past Wednesday, with the aim to alleviate the persistent traffic woes of the people of Karachi, an official policy was devised to allow movement of heavy vehicles in the city only after 11 at night.

The policy was devised as a result of a meeting on the traffic situation between DIG Asif Ejaz Shaikh of the traffic police and the city commissioner.

Exercising the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the Sindh government imposed a ban on movement of all types of heavy goods carriers from 6am to 11pm on restricted routes. The banned vehicles include trucks, tankers, oil tankers, trailers and dumpers, but exclude transportation of edible oil, liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen and medical gases that come under the definition of life-saving drugs.

The restricted routes are Jam Sadiq Bridge (KPT Interchange opposite Imtiaz Super Market), Korangi Road, left turn from Boulevard light signal to Sunset Boulevard signal No 1, Defence Library, Punjab Colony, Submarine light signal, Khayaban-e-Saadi over KPT Underpass Clifton, Boat Basin up to NLC Intersection, Mai Kolachi Road and vice versa.

All goods carriers intending to approach KPT from Korangi Industrial Area and vice versa could use the following alternate routes round the clock: KPT, ICI Bridge, left turn towards Mauripur Road, Gulbai, Sher Shah, Northern Bypass, Super Highway, Link Road, right turn on National Highway, left turn from Manzil petrol pump, Younus Chowrangi, Dawood Chowrangi, Road 8000 and Jam Sadiq Bridge.

From Korangi to KPT, the routes are as followed: Jam Sadiq Bridge, Road 8000, Dawood Chowrangi, Younus Chowrangi, Manzil petrol pump, right turn on National Highway, left turn on Link Road, left turn on Super Highway, Karachi Toll Plaza, Slip Road, right turn on New Karachi Industrial Area, Northern Bypass, Sher Shah, Gulbai, Mauripur Road and ICI Bridge to KPT.

