Islamabad

Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid on Friday promised Pakistan's all-out help and cooperation for the conservation of snow leopard.

“The Global Change Impact Study Centre in Pakistan would provide full support to the Snow Leopard Secretariat and range countries with solid science to help interventions,” he told a meeting of Global Snow Leopard Steering Committee held in Nepal amid presence of 12 snow leopard range countries. Pakistan had been elected as chair for two years in March 2015, said a message received here from Kathmandu, Nepal.

He emphasised pivoting role of communities that live in snow leopard habitat and highlighted that Pakistan has prepared new forest policy in consultation with provinces.

0



0







Snow leopard's conservation promised was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180635-Snow-leopards-conservation-promised/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Snow leopard's conservation promised" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180635-Snow-leopards-conservation-promised.