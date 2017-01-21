Print Story
Snow leopard's conservation promised
Islamabad
Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid on Friday promised Pakistan's all-out help and cooperation for the conservation of snow leopard.
“The Global Change Impact Study Centre in Pakistan would provide full support to the Snow Leopard Secretariat and range countries with solid science to help interventions,” he told a meeting of Global Snow Leopard Steering Committee held in Nepal amid presence of 12 snow leopard range countries. Pakistan had been elected as chair for two years in March 2015, said a message received here from Kathmandu, Nepal.
He emphasised pivoting role of communities that live in snow leopard habitat and highlighted that Pakistan has prepared new forest policy in consultation with provinces.