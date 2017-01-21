Govt to convene APC on CPEC to remove all concerns: Ahsan

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal assured on Thursday that the government would convene All Parties Conference (APC) for taking all political parties into confidence and removing their concerns on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s return from abroad.

“India is suffering of CPEC phobia which would surely lead to its isolation in this region. How India would keep itself isolated of a project where everybody wished to join” Ahsan Iqbal told reporters on Thursday after reviewing decisions taken in 6th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) held between Pakistan and China in Beijing couple of weeks back.

On this occasion, chief minister KP said that the concerns of the provincial government on CPEC were removed but there were still some political parties which were expressing their concerns so the premier should convene APC to take them into confidence.

During the meeting, expressing their full support to CPEC, federal and provincial governments also agreed to complete homework on new projects approved by JCC to ensure its speedy and timely implementation.

The decision was taken in a post 6th JCC meeting presided by Professor Ahsan Iqbal. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haidar Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak, Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafeez Ur Rehman and provincial ministers from Sindh and Punjab.

Senior officials from federal and provincial government were also present in the meeting.

In a joint press conference, Ahsan Iqbal, while highlighting decisions taken in the meeting, told that leadership had agreed to complete homework on new projects included in CPEC during 6th JCC in order to avoid any delay. He informed that Pakistani sides of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) would meet soon to finalise new projects in energy, infrastructure and other sectors.

On this occasion, he appreciated the role of provinces particularly KP on accelerating work on CPEC projects.

Ahsan Iqbal further told that participants agreed that along with projects in infrastructure and energy sector, procedure on industrialisation would be firmed up to ensure maximum benefits of CPEC. The minister further urged on private entrepreneurs to come forward and fully utilise this opportunity to make Pakistan, a prosperous country. “CPEC would not only prove a game changer for Pakistan but it would ensure connectivity of whole region. It would turn Pakistan into a trade hub if all the targets were achieved”, said the minister.

Ahsan Iqbal said that participation of senior provincial leadership at 6th JCC, held last month in Beijing was evidence of provincial support to this billion dollars project. “This participation helped in inclusion of new projects in CPEC portfolio, thus increasing its outlay up to 50 billion dollars.”

He said that some elements are spreading misconceptions and hatching conspiracies against the harmony prevailing about CPEC in entire Pakistan. “Leadership has thwarted such plans by expressing their full support. All the reservations of federating units were addressed and everyone is now jointly working for success of this project” he added.

“It is illogical to say that a large number of expensive Chinese workers would come to Pakistan and would occupy the job market here” said minister, hoping that jobs for Pakistani labourers would be multiplied with completion of industrial cooperation under CPEC.

He said that with initiation of projects in different sectors, construction material industry has witnessed a boom and now thousands of Pakistani engineers and workers have got jobs in CPEC projects.

Ahsan Iqbal further reiterated his stance, saying that CPEC was the most transparent projects in Pakistan and questions on its transparency was a baseless practice. “All the projects in energy sector or operating in independent power producing mode (IPP) where tariff is determined by Nepra, so there is no room for questions” he remarked.

Besides, the leadership agreed to jointly work against the conspirators. On this occasion, chief minister KP said that all his reservations have been addressed; therefore, his government is busy to maximise benefits of CPEC. He informed that his government would organise a road show in the month of March at China to attract investment for agriculture, mining and tourism sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

