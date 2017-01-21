Islamabad

Just ahead of scheduled arrival of World Bank’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ms. Kristalina I. Georgieva into Pakistan next week, the government decided to consult all stakeholders on lingering controversy with India on Indus Water Treaty (IWT) for presenting unified principled stand in front of Bank’s high-ups.

According to Finance Ministry’s statement, Pakistan's Executive Director in the World Bank, Nasir Mahmood Khosa called on the Finance Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, here on Thursday.

The Executive Director also informed the Minister regarding the upcoming visit of the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of World Bank, Ms. Kristalina I. Georgieva. The WB CEO will be visiting Pakistan from 26 to 28 January, 2017. This will be her first visit to any member country after her appointment as the CEO of World Bank.

Finance Minister stated that the Government acknowledges and appreciates the support provided by the World Bank for achieving macroeconomic stabilisation and economic development in the country. He said that the government looks forward to further strengthening of the development partnership and would welcome the visit by Kristalina Georgieva, CEO, WB.

Finance Minister directed the Executive Director to ensure quality contributions by Pakistan's constituency in the World Bank on matters of policy and future plans of the Bank. In a separate meeting, Finance Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, chaired an inter-ministerial meeting to discuss matters relating to Indus Waters Treaty.

Minister for Water & Power, Khawaja Muhmmad Asif, Attorney General for Pakistan, Ashtar Ausaf Ali and representatives of relevant ministries and departments participated in the meeting. Pakistan's Executive Director in the World Bank, Mr. Nasir Mahmood Khosa participated as a special invitee.

The Finance Minister stated that Pakistan views Indus Water Treaty as a useful and time-tested mechanism for water sharing and has abided by the Treaty since its inception.

He said that it was in the interest of both the countries to continue to honour and implement the terms of the Treaty. In this spirit Pakistan would continue to fulfil its obligations under the IWT.

Secretary Water & Power apprised the meeting of the recent developments with regard to the IWT. The contesting stances of Pakistan and India were deliberated in detail. Secretary Water & Power also informed the meeting of the plans for beefing up of Indus Water Commission.

The meeting appreciated the role played by the World Bank in relation to the Treaty and hoped that it would continue to play its constructive part in the future as well.

The Finance Minister directed that the Task Force headed by the Attorney General may continue its deliberations and make appropriate recommendation, among other things, on beefing up of the Indus Waters Commission.

0



0







Pakistan prepares IWT case ahead of WB new CEO visit was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180625-Pakistan-prepares-IWT-case-ahead-of-WB-new-CEO-visit/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan prepares IWT case ahead of WB new CEO visit" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180625-Pakistan-prepares-IWT-case-ahead-of-WB-new-CEO-visit.