Babar for placing report of NCSW in Senate for discussion

Rabbani confiscates senator’s cell phone during proceeding

Islamabad

PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar proposed in the Senate Thursday that the report of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Qisas (retribution) and Diyat (blood money) Law be placed in the Senate for discussion to suggest ways to improve it.

In an interesting development, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani ‘confiscated’ the cell phone of Senator Saeedul Hassan Mandokhel of PML-Q after it was found ringing during proceedings of the House. As the ring echoed, he asked for the cell phone, which was given to him. He has repeatedly asked the legislators to either switch off their cell phones while sitting in the House or keep it on silent mode.

Taking part in the discussion on the 2014 report of the NCSW that was placed in the House in March last year and opened for discussion, Babar proposed drawing up of NCSW strategic plan for 2017 to carry forward its statutory obligations for which it was created through an Act of the Parliament.

The strategic plan, he noted, should include drawing up of a broad-based charter of women rights, overseeing the implementation of Pakistan's obligations under various international covenants relating to women rights particularly the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDW) and the setting up of a revolving fund for meeting the financial needs of the commission.

Senator Babar said that there was a huge agenda waiting to be implemented for protecting and empowering women and ending their exploitation, adding it is a continuous struggle and the more we get close to the goal post in relation to women rights the farther the goal post recedes.

The lawmakers severely criticized the government for ignoring NCSW, saying the commission remained without any chairperson before appointment of Professor Khawar Mumtaz, which shows how serious the government is about rights of women in the country.

On this, Leader of the House Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq, said that the government would extend all out support to the commission, as role of women for uplift of any country has always been very critical.

“Fatima Jinnah, Nusrat Bhutto, Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan, Benazir Bhutto and numerous other courageous women had rendered countless contribution and sacrifices for the uplift of the country, and this is because of these great women, the women folk could be seen playing their role quite effectively all walks of life,” he observed.

PML-Q’s Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, who happened to be the student of Prof. Khawar Mumtaz at Punjab University, said that under the dynamic leadership of woman like Ms Khawar, the commission can do wonders for women empowerment.

Senator Mushahid said, “women hold up half the sky”, a proclamation made by Mao, was meant that men and women should work side by side.

Senator Muzafar Hussain Shah of PML-Functional, who served as speaker and chief minister of Sindh Assembly, a former colleague of Prof Khawar at Karachi University, was also all praise for her, saying she could do wonder if the government extended support to her organisation.

He also proposed that the commission should visit the backward areas like interior Sindh and other parts of country where women could not raise voice for their rights, adding there is a need to take tangible steps or the dream of Quaid-e-Azam to empower women would remain an uphill task.

“Why there is no minister: should I lock the House”, remarked Chairman Raza Rabbani after he didn’t find the State Minister for Interior Baleeghur Rehman to respond to a calling attention notice moved by Col (retd) Tahir Hussain Mashhadi of MQM.

“The proceedings are suspended for ten minutes,” he suspended proceedings of House with directives to call the minister immediately.

Meanwhile, Baleegh returned to the House, and said he had gone to his chamber to collect a file, and the chair appreciated him, saying, “He is always very regular, and there is no need to apologise.”

Responding to the calling attention notice, in which the senator of MQM questioned renting out “Sarai Aam” located at G-7 to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) could not maintain the facility, and as it was in a dilapidated condition since 2003, due to which it was rented out.

Mashhadi said that the reason behind giving a facility, which solely was aimed at facilitating the poor people, who come to the federal capital and could not afford to stay in hotels, could only be given to NAB to oblige the anti-graft body as the civic body was facing scores of graft cases.

0



0







Babar for placing report of NCSW in Senate for discussion was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180624-Babar-for-placing-report-of-NCSW-in-Senate-for-discussion/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Babar for placing report of NCSW in Senate for discussion" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180624-Babar-for-placing-report-of-NCSW-in-Senate-for-discussion.