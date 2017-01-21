Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police Officer, Yousaf Ali Shahid has issued special and strict directions to its staff members including, SPs, Circle Incharges, area inspectors and wardens to take strict action against the owners of motor vehicles and motor bike riders who violate traffic rules and regulations.

The directions were issued by him while chairing a meeting which was attended by large number of traffic officials.

Yousaf Ali Shahid, ordered the wardens and inspectors to take action against motorists who park vehicles at non-parking areas, on roads, doing double parking, motor bike riders who do not wear helmets and doing rash driving, use of mobile phones while driving vehicles and motor bikes and the tinted glass cars.

He ordered the circle heads to issue directions to the wardens for taking action against those on daily basis who violate traffic rules and submit its reports to the Traffic Police Headquarters.

The parking of vehicles including double on non-parking areas create traffic hurdles causing great anxiety and trouble for the people who ply their vehicles in Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas.

The CTO also expressed concern over the violation of route permits by the public transporters in Rawalpindi including Hi-Ace vehicles, Suzuki pickup drivers. He asked the wardens to adopt effective measures to check this practice by the public transporters and impose huge fines and impound their vehicles who do not abide by the law.

The CTO informed the participants of the meeting that he would himself make surprise visits on daily basis to check the performances of the concerned traffic officials particularly the inspectors and wardens. If anyone is found in failing in his task then action would also be taken against the concerned traffic personnel, Yousuf Shahid clearly warned.

