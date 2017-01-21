Islamabad

The Climate Change Ministry is collecting data to check free-wheeling use of mercury in various economic and health sectors.

According to the spokesman of the climate change ministry, they are also paving the way for a policy framework to get rid of use of mercury that poses threats to health of the citizens.

Pakistan is a signatory to the UN’s Minamata Convention on Mercury, which is a global treaty to protect human health and the environment from the adverse effects of mercury. “The policy framework will focus on controlling the human-caused releases of mercury with the help of the provincial departments,” he said.

He said viably scientific healthcare waste management system is in the offing under which new tools would be introduced for managing harmful chemicals and waste in a sound manner. The spokesman said they have sought expert opinion of environment experts, industrialists, medical practitioners, miners and dentists to clamp down on use of mercury in any form in the country.

