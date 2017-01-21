Rawalpindi

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid - Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and ROHICON Academy for Research and Professional Excellence, Islamabad signed an MoU here on Thursday, to jointly carry out various activities in order to achieve overall national objectives related to Training, Capacity Building and Research in various areas of Development and Agriculture. Under this MoU, both parties will utilise University Capacity Building Centre for providing job/work place skills & career services to clients on intermittent basis.

