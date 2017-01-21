No class today

In every society, education and progress are interconnected. A country that has low standard of education is not likely to progress. The Quaid-e-Azam University of Islamabad is a top-ranked university in the country and represents the country on a global forum. A large number of students aspire to get an admission in the university for higher studies. Ideally, an education institution should be free from all sorts of politics and violence. However, the environment of the university has been affected because of several political activities in the university’s vicinity. Issues including fights between two groups, the CDA-related complaints and anti-narcotics operation in the surrounding areas of the university’s campus have destroyed the environment.

According to an official notification, the university will remain closed for a couple of days. The decision was made because of the current political situation. Examinations are postponed and regular classes are rescheduled. The political environment has taken a toll on the university’s academic session. The concerned authorities are requested not to over look this serious matter and take some firm action to tackle the issue.

Assad Abbas

Gilgit Baltistan

