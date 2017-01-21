The city is on fire

It is a serious concern that the fire department in Karachi is facing the shortage of snorkels – a platform or bucket attached onto the mechanically bending arm of a fire truck.. At present, there are only three snorkels in the city’s fire department. In the early 2000s, two snorkels were imported from Finland at a decent price, but due to poor maintenance the two computerised snorkels went out of order. They are now lying idly at a KMC workshop. In the past six months, fire incidents in the city have been on a rise. The Sindh government should introduce a Rescue 1122 style emergency service in the province so that fire incidents can be handled easily.

Whenever fire breaks out in the city, the rescue services reached late. Fire-fighters take long hours to extinguish the blazing fire. The provincial government should work out a proper plan for overcoming such incidents.

Ghazanfar Ali Khan

Karachi

