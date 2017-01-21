Print Story
Silent tears
Tens of thousands of Muslims in Myanmar have abandoned their homes and migrated to the neighbouring country, Bangladesh, to seek shelters. What is happening to the Rohingyas is nothing less than a humanitarian crisis.
It is heartrending that the OIC is silent over the matter. Muslims are being tortured, but no human rights activist is voicing their sufferings. It is time the Muslim world united for the protection of the oppressed.
Siraj Umranibsor
Kech, Absor