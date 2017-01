This refers to the mysterious disappearance of five bloggers including a human rights activist, Salman Haider. It is unfortunate that the country’s law-enforcing agencies didn’t have any success in finding the missing men to date.

Society in general and human rights activists in particular demand the prompt recovery of all the missing men including Salman Haider.

Madiha Aslam

Islamabad

