Heavy snowfall in Balochistan has invited a spell of severe cold. Temperature in underdeveloped areas sharply dropped to -5 degree C. Due to unavailability of natural gas, residents of such areas burn coal and woods to keep themselves warm in such extremely cold weather. Under such condition, the worst thing that can happen is heavy rainfalls. Stagnant rainwater around houses makes the lives of the people miserable. Open sewers mixes up with rainwater adding more to the people’s misery. Schools are kept closed and academic sessions suffer.

The local administration has turned deaf ears to the problems of the people living in underdeveloped areas. Roads are in a shoddy condition and no repair work is in the offing. Intermittent power outages halt the people’s lives. Excessive use of coal – as an alternative to gas – has polluted the air. This has resulted in an outbreak of several fatal lung-related diseases. These never ending problems have paralysed the daily lives of the people. The concerned authorities are requested to solve these problems in order to end the miseries of local residents.

M Ishaq Nasar

Loralai

0



0







Cold snap was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180602-Cold-snap/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cold snap" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180602-Cold-snap.