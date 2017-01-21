Protecting children

Children are the assets of any country. In Pakistan, 31 percent of the population is aged between 1 and 14 years. It is surprising that an average of 10 child abuse cases per day is registered in police stations across the country. Our children are facing the worst social problem – child abuse. Street children are not only the most vulnerable ones but they are the easy targets. Children with some physical or mental disabilities are more vulnerable to sexual abuse.

According to some researches, girls are 3 times at a higher risk than boys. Families of the abused children refrain from reporting to avoid social shame. Silence on such matters only increases this threat in our society. The horrific case of child abuse in the Kasur district had shaken the government badly. As a result, the government took a stance in August 2015 by introducing a law to save children. We as a nation too need to play our parts. We should examine the issue of sexual abuse, come up with methods to prevent it and design a programme to help the victims.

Khansa Munir

Islamabad

