ISLAMABAD: Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Thursday issued notices to the Ministry of Interior seeking comments over a petition by

‘Ameer’ Jamat-ud-Dawa (JUD) Hafiz Muhammad Saeed seeking removal of his name from schedule II of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

IHC bench also sought comments over Hafiz Saeed’s application seeking stay order and put off with date in office. The Schedule II of ATA is about government’s power to keep any organisation under observation if suspected. Hafiz Saeed in the petition said that he has no connection with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and from 2001 he is the Ameer of JUD that is a social welfare organisation. Despite this fact he has been kept continuously under observation under Schedule II.

The petitioner has nominated the Government of Pakistan through secretary Ministry of Interior, the Punjab government through home secretary, the home secretary Sindh, the chairman National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), the secretary foreign affairs, the chief commissioner Islamabad and the state as respondents.

0



0







IHC seeks ministry’s comments on Hafiz Saeed’s petition was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180517-IHC-seeks-ministrys-comments-on-Hafiz-Saeeds-petition/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "IHC seeks ministry’s comments on Hafiz Saeed’s petition" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180517-IHC-seeks-ministrys-comments-on-Hafiz-Saeeds-petition.