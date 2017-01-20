Bilawal, Imran seemingly educated at Landa, not London: Talal

Saad says SC observations should not be commented upon

ISLAMABAD: PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry on Thursday said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PTI Chairman Imran Khan seemed to have been educated at “Landa” instead of London. He said the PML-N will defeat the PPP and PTI in the next general election on the basis of its outstanding performance.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court after the Panama Papers case hearing, the PML-N MNA said that PTI could not achieve its desired objective from the case on the basis of false allegations.

He said the PTI had not produced evidence before the apex court. It was the PML-N that has produced all documents before the court and more will be submitted if needed.

He said PTI’s Jahangir Tareen has his own property and accounts in the names of his servants. Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen challenged the references against them in Election Commission on the basis of maintainability and jurisdiction, he added.

The counsel of Sharif family proved before the Supreme Court that no tax evasion, money laundering and concealment of assets was done by the Sharif family, Tallal said.

He said the counsel had submitted the tax returns and relevant documents explaining the money trail of the businesses. Now PTI was focusing on Prime Minister’s speech as otherwise they have failed to produce any evidence in Panama Papers case.

Commenting on PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Tallal advised him to remove Zardari from his name. Then he will be able to talk about corruption, he said. It was so amazing that Bilawal was talking against corruption, he said. He asked the PTI and PPP leadership to avoid derogatory and vulgar language and prove themselves as national leaders.

Minister for Railways Khawaja SaadRafique Thursday appealed to the SC to take notice of comments being made by the political parties outside SC over its observations, remarks and questions during the proceeding of the Panama Papers case.

Speaking to newsmen outside the SC, he said PTI was leading a malicious campaign against political leadership to hamper progress and development of the country. He said through interaction with media character assassination of each other must stop.

He said PTI Chief Imran Khan had become habitual of attacking institutions if a decision did not come according to his own wishes. The minister said that the PTI was trying to pressurise constitutional institutions of the country.

He said the PML-N would take the lead and would not speak after the court proceedings on Friday. However, if the PTI did not stop this the PML-N would restart interaction with the media.

He said it was inappropriate to give lectures after the court proceedings and stressed that the politicians and the media should not become judges. The minister said the politicians should avoid vitiating the atmosphere in the country.

He said that hundreds of thousands of people remit their earnings to their families back home and similarly Hussain Nawaz sent money to his father. Saad said, “We have rendered sacrifices for the sake of democracy and raised voice against dictatorship.”

The minister said that Benazir Bhutto was a great leader and the void created by her death had not been filled yet. Khawaja said Nawaz Sharif was needed by the country as he was a visionary leader and made the country’s defence impregnable after nuclear test. Answering a question Saad said the PTI leaders forced them to adopt a harsh language because he levelled baseless allegations and they just responded to them. He said he regretted his remarks about Sheikh Rashid the other day.

Leader of PML-N Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan does not even know the basics of accountability. He predicted Khan would soon tender apology to SC. He said Khan had made several self-contradictory statements about Bani Gala land purchase deal and was now seeking immunity from hearing to hide details from the Election Commission in the reference filed against him.

He said the Election Commission had rejected plea of Khan for immunity and asked both him and Jahangir Tareen to provide evidence. Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said PTI leaders were pressurizing the courts since start of the hearing and even before the case.

MNA Syed Ashiq Hussain said If PTI continues wrongly defaming PML-N leadership. MNA Maiza Hameed said PTI was using wrong tactics to defame PML-N leadership as they were behind the fake report used in media.

