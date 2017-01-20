ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that those trying to mislead the people would face disappointment as they will prove that the gifts sent to the prime minister were righteous. Talking to media persons after Panama Papers case hearing in the Supreme Court (SC), the minister said that the prime minister’s all addresses to the nation were on record.

She said that the documents related to Panama Papers case referred in the address were being submitted in the court while Imran Khan failed to produce even a single piece of evidence in his own petition.

She said that outside the court Imran Khan had nothing to say except lying to the people adding that Imran was claiming that the prime minister did not speak the truth in the Parliament.

The minister said that the PML-N counsel had presented the evidence in the court and it was being proved that Nawaz Sharif had no link with Panama Papers and Marriyam Nawaz was not dependent on the prime minister.

She said that the case was being contested by the PML-N as all record was presented by its counsel. She said the masses had confidence in the third-time elected prime minister while Imran was trying to mislead the nation by levelling baseless allegations against a popular leader. The nation reposed confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif in 2013 and would do the same in 2018 election she said.

Marriyum said that the prime minister had been working day and night for the development of the country and during next one and a half year he would continue to cut ribbons of development projects.

The minister congratulated Imran Khan that the PM’s Davos visithad proved very successful and the international institutions and companies had showed great confidence in Pakistan. She said that reports about the meetings of prime minister with investors and multinational companies heads were telecast on the media and journey towardsprogress and prosperity would continue under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

