ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said that those bad-mouthing him were doing this at the behest of Maryam Nawaz.

He insisted that after admitting ownership of the London flats, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would have to prove the money trail. The PTI chairman argued if what the prime minister stated on the floor of the National Assembly was true, why his lawyer was seeking immunity.

Talking to journalists here outside the Supreme Court, he contended that the ruling PML-N leaders believed that by foul-mouthing him (Imran), they would be able to save Nawaz Sharif from the PanamaLeaks case.

He maintained whatever judgement the Supreme Court would announce, it would make a new Pakistan. Referring to the statements by PML-N leaders outside the Supreme Court these days, Imran said what else he should call a robber and added by not calling a robber a robber, would be great injustice to the people of Pakistan.

Later, chairing the party meeting at Banigala, Imran said that PanamaLeaks issue had become an international one and asked the party’s team concerned to effectively project this in the international media. “Rivals may resort to as much mud-slinging they may wish, but they will have to come up with money trail regarding their London properties,” he insisted.

The meeting noted that the PML-N leaders were talking against facts outside the Supreme Court, whereas inside the apex court, they begged for immunity for the prime minister. Imran said whenever wealth was transferred out of the country, they would have to give account of that.

PTI chairman claimed that Maryam Nawaz had asked Daniyal Aziz, Khawaja Asif and Khawaja Saad Rafiq to use foul language against him (Imran), otherwise, they would not get the ministerial slot.

The party’s spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry alleged that after foreseeing their defeat in the Supreme Court, the PML-N leaders had started using foul language. Whereas, another party leader Arif Alvi believed that the Qatari letter had sunk the PML-N.

