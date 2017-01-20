NEW DELHI: A school bus carrying dozens of pupils collided with a truck in northern India on Thursday, killing 13 people, officials said.

Twelve of the dead were children aged between seven to 14 years, who were seated near the front of the bus, when an oncoming truck collided with it in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The school bus driver also died in the crash, the latest deadly accident in a country with one of the worst road safety records.

“The death toll is 13 and some 11 people are in hospital undergoing treatment,” Shambu Nath, the local district magistrate, told AFP.

“At least 28 were discharged after first aid.”

Uttar Pradesh’s director general of police Javeed Ahmad had earlier tweeted more than 15 children were killed in the accident.

