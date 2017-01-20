-
Six Britons killed in Saudi Arabia road crashJanuary 20, 2017
LONDON: Six British nationals have been killed and several more injured in a road crash in Saudi Arabia, Britain’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.
“We are supporting the families of six British people who have sadly died following a road accident in Saudi Arabia,” a Foreign Office spokeswoman said. “We are also helping several more British nationals who were injured in the crash,” she said, without specifying how many.
Glasgow Central Mosque released a statement naming two of the victims as Glasgow couple Mohammad Aslam and Talat Aslam, who have five children, saying they had just completed Umrah.
They “were travelling in a minibus” to Madina, it said, adding: “Four members of another family from Manchester were also killed in the tragedy”.