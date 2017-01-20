PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom: Stand-in captain Lucas Leiva scored his first goal in seven years to earn Liverpool a 1-0 victory at fourth-tier underdogs Plymouth Argyle in Wednesday’s FA Cup third-round replay.

The Brazilian, playing at centre-back, met countryman Philippe Coutinho’s 18th-minute corner with a firm near-post header to sink Plymouth, who had drawn 0-0 at Anfield 10 days previously.

A second-string Liverpool team could even afford for Divock Origi to squander a late penalty, the Belgium striker seeing his effort saved by home goalkeeper Luke McCormick.

Lucas did a jig of joy after he evaded the attentions of his marker to head the ball past McCormick at Home Park.

Coutinho helped ensure the Premier League side dominated the opening exchanges of their contest with the League Two promotion contenders.

Despite the setback of conceding, Derek Adams’s home side rallied and carved out a couple of chances themselves.

But Loris Karius pulled off a fine save to tip away Graham Carey’s long-range shot before Trent Alexander-Arnold denied Arnold Garita with a smart interception.

It was far from plain sailing for Liverpool in a place known as Britain’s ‘Ocean City’ and Karius found himself placed under pressure as Argyle raised their game.

Adams had to go into the game without striker David Goodwillie after a civil court judge ruled that he and former Dundee United teammate David Robertson raped a woman in 2011.

Plymouth started where they had left off after the break, but Karius dealt comfortably with David Fox’s low drive.

0



0







Lucas sees Liverpool through in FA Cup replay was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180460-Lucas-sees-Liverpool-through-in-FA-Cup-replay/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Lucas sees Liverpool through in FA Cup replay" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180460-Lucas-sees-Liverpool-through-in-FA-Cup-replay.