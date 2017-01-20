KARACHI: Spirited Karachi United (KU) went all out to shock Pakistan’s most experienced side WAPDA 2-0 in their Group A outing to stay alive in the NBP President’s Cup Football tournament here at the KPT Sports Complex on Thursday.

After a barren first half, KU went ahead through a fine strike from Mohammad Asif in the 51st minute. KU kept up the pressure on four-time Premier League champions and doubled their lead when Nouman Doda hit one in the 79th minute.

WAPDA, having highly experienced Arif Mehmood, Imran Niazi, Zulfiqar and Jadeed Pathan, tried to reduce the deficit but failed in the effort.

In the first half both sides played aggressively but failed to strike.

It was the first win for KU who ended their league stint with three points. They had been beaten by Pakistan Steel in their first game.

Their fate will be decided by the outcome of the group’s last outing, between Pakistan Steel and WAPDA this week-end.

WAPDA’s coach Tanvir Ahmed said his players did not play combined game. “It was our first match and most of our players played individual game. Arif squandered four chances,” Tanvir told ‘The News’.

“KU had youngsters mostly in their side and as they had lost their previous match they went all out and scored goals. But it is part of the game,” said Tanvir, a former international defender. “But we still have chance and I am confident the team will play well against Pakistan Steel in the last outing,” Tanvir said.

In the Group D clash at the same venue, Police held Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to a 1-1 draw. Mohammad Bin Younis put KPT on the front foot in the 70th minute. Abdul Basit brought an equaliser for Police in the 80th minute.

KPT finished their group games with just two points.

Police opened their account with one point.

NBP also have one point.

On Friday (today) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) face Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) meet Navy. In the event, 12 outfits from across the country are participating.

