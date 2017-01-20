Doda-Amir conversation about PBF elections

KARACHI: Pakistan Boxing Federation’s (PBF) president Doda Khan Bhutto told British boxer Amir Khan in the recent past that he wanted him to be the PBF president and promised that he would campaign for him once the dates of the elections were decided.

A video clip of the conversation between the two shows Amir was interested. The clip is available with this correspondent. But nothing has happened in that direction. Instead Doda’s group is bringing in Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) secretary Khalid Mehmood as the PBF new chief.

Khalid, a former secretary of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), is the only candidate for the PBF’s presidency. Election will be held on January 26 in Peshawar.

The PBF has sent the names of the candidates to AIBA. But nothing is yet known about the reply from AIBA.

In the video clip, Doda says to Amir: “We will bring you for running the federation. It is not your need but our need. You should be with us.”

Amir replies: “Hundred percent. I want to do this because I know that I can bring a lot to the table.”

Doda says: “For Amir PBF is nothing. But for PBF Amir is everything. We need you. May be you don’t need PBF. You would not want to be a president but we want you to be a president.”

Amir responds: “That is what I want to say.”

Doda further says: “Don’t go on speculations. I will let you know everything whenever it is done. I have four provinces with me.”

Amir replies: “If you need me to speak to anybody because I have good connections with Army and with lot of people.”

Doda says: “Army is with Akram Khan. Akram has already nominated the Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Mohammad Bux Khan Mahar for the PBF’s presidency and himself as secretary. But they would never win because Army have only two votes. We have on the other hand 20 votes. Don’t worry; I will run the campaign and will let you know. We want you. We want the PBF to be big.”

Amir responds: “I want it to be big around the world.”

Doda says: “AIBA would be holding elections this time. We will send you nomination papers and you will fill them. Both you and Sardar Bux Mahar will contest the elections. Once the election dates would be fixed we will start a campaign.”

‘The News’ tried to contact Doda on his cell phone but got no response.

A source close to Doda, who is influential in boxing, showed his ignorance about the conversation between Doda and Amir.

A few months ago reports were circulating that Amir’s father Shajjad Khan was interested in the PBF’s presidency.

However, sources later said that Shajjad decided against contesting the elections.

Some sources say that on the one hand Doda was pursuing Amir and on the other hand he was in touch with Khalid.

The relationship between POA and Doda had turned sour on the eve of the NOC’s elections in January last year. But it now seems that Doda has restored his relations with the POA.

The PBF has amended its constitution to create the position of chairman in order to accommodate Doda.

The Akram group is not contesting the elections and it is expected that the same group will form its own body next week.

