KARACHI: Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) is organising 18th Inter-School Scrabble Championship here at BVS Parsi High School on January 28 and 29.
Students of schools, colleges and universities are eligible to feature in the tournament, in which contests will take place in 10 age categories.
PSA will pick the top hundred players from this tournament and train them for World Youth Scrabble Championship (WYSC) 2017. Players born on or after January 1, 2000, are eligible to play in the tournament.