KARACHI: Former International Cricket Council (ICC) president Zaheer Abbas says that foreign players’ participation in Pakistan Super League (PSL) final will be a big achievement for Pakistan cricket.

Zaheer Abbas was here at Arena, Karsaz, on Wednesday night to inaugurate the Abdul Sattar Edhi All-Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017.

“If foreign players feature in PSL final in Lahore it will be a big achievement,” Zaheer, one of Pakistan’s most prolific former batsmen, told reporters present on the occasion.

To a question, Zaheer said that PCB should give a straightforward reply to all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who has been looking for a farewell game. “PCB should tell Afridi whether he would get a farewell game or not. It should not keep the player on tenterhooks,” he said.

When asked whether Mohammad Hafeez was a better captain than Azhar Ali, he said: “A good captain can’t be all out aggressive or completely defensive. The approach has to be according to the situation. A good captain is one who knows when he needs to be aggressive and when to be defensive,” he said.

