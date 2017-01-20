-
$15 shirt man Evans hoping for new kit dealJanuary 20, 2017Print : Sports
MELBOURNE: Britain’s Dan Evans said he was hoping to find a new kit sponsor after he reached the Australian Open third round wearing a Aus$20 ($15) shirt he bought in a Melbourne shop.
Evans revealed his shopping trip after he shocked world number seven Marin Cilic to equal his best Grand Slam performance and set up a tantalising match with Bernard Tomic.
“I’m just out of contract with Nike. They didn’t offer me another contract. I just went to the store and bought a load of clothes the other day, plain clothes,” Evans said.
“Aus$19.99, the shirts are,” he said, adding that he “didn’t look” how much his shorts cost.
“I was more worried about the shirts.”
Evans’ kit contract lapsed in December, despite a breakthrough season for a player who once had a reputation for too much partying.
Evans, 26, broke into the top 100 — from 772 a year earlier — and he now sits at a career-high of 51, after reaching his first ATP Tour final this month in Sydney.
Wednesday’s victory over Cilic was only his second against a top-10 player.
After beating Cilic, he revealed that ex-England cricketer Kevin Pietersen had snubbed his request for a selfie when he saw him in Melbourne.
He said he had recovered from “dark times” at the tail-end of last season, after he failed to convert a match point against eventual winner Stan Wawrinka at the US Open and then suffered a series of disappointing defeats.