The acknowledgement of the country’s economic growth and terming Pakistan as an investment destination by world business leaders is more than a ray of hope for the people. Once known as a land of terrorists and extremists, the country is now considered as an investment-friendly country. During a meeting with the PM, Chairman WEF commented that Pakistan is ready to lead the regional connectivity initiative. Swiss Confederation President Leuthard offered to work in Pakistan on several hydro projects. All this is an outcome of the government’s efforts with respect to the improvement of law and order in the country, initiation of mega projects like the CPEC and a prudent foreign policy.

The role of the army has been equally commendable. It is due to NAP, Operation Zarb-e-Azb and the Karachi operation that has made Pakistan a safe country for investors. The collective efforts of military and civil government have opened new vistas of progress and development in the country. Regional connectivity is far more important to solve the decades-old Kashmir issue.

Nazia Jabeen

Lahore

0



0







Economic growth was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180433-Economic-growth/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Economic growth" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180433-Economic-growth.