PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has clarified a news item appearing in The News regarding extension in the tenure of the company’s Board of Directors (BoD). It was mentioned in the Pesco press release that the tenure of the present BoD has been extended by the federal government and Ministry Water & Power and in the light of this office order the next meeting of the BoD has been called on January 23, 2017. However, it was mistakenly mentioned in the story that the term of the Pesco BoD has been extended till January 23.

