PESHAWAR: The City University of Science and Technology (CUSIT) has entered into collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia for conducting joint research.

Deputy Dean (Research and Innovation) Prof Dr Muhammad Nasir bin Tamim and Assistant Professor Department of Mechanical Engineering Dr M Adil Khattak from University Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) visited City University and signed the Letter of Collaboration (LoC).

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Attaullah Shah and Dean Research Professor AF Chishti signed the letter for the City University of Science and Information Technology. Under the agreement, both the universities will collaborate in the areas of joint research, faculty development, graduate research supervision, joint teaching in the areas of Computer Science, Engineering, Management Sciences, Social Science and Humanities.

Prof Dr Attaullah Shah welcomed the delegates and shared with them the university vision of quality higher education, innovative research, national and international collaboration. The CUSIT vice-chancellor expressed the hope to learn from the experience of UTM, specifically and economically burgeoning Malaysia in general.

Prof Dr Muhammad Nasir bin Tamim discussed various areas of potential collaboration. Dr Adil Khattak (UTM focal person) explained in detail various opportunities for the students and faculty at the UTM. Dr Farhad Ali, director ORIC, will be the focal person from City University.

0



0







City University to collaborate with Malaysian counterpart for research was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180422-City-University-to-collaborate-with-Malaysian-counterpart-for-research/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "City University to collaborate with Malaysian counterpart for research" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180422-City-University-to-collaborate-with-Malaysian-counterpart-for-research.