LAKKI MARWAT: Inspector General of Police Nasir Khan Durrani has ordered suspension of three cops and registration of a first information report (FIR) against them for torturing and keeping victims in illegal detention, official sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that the Station House Officer (SHO), Serai Naurang, Javed Khan, SHO Dadiwala Police Station, Damsaz Khan and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Amir Khan arrested Sahibzada Sibghatullah and his relatives during his cousin wedding in Serai Naurang in November last on the charges of festive firing.

The sources said that the police subjected them to severe torture and kept them in illegal detention besides taking away Rs50,000 cash, watch, gold ring and two cell-phones from Sibghatullah.

Sahibzada Sibghatullah submitted an application to IG Nasir Khan Durrani to look into the matter and take departmental action against the cops.The sources said that a two-member team of Crimes Branch deputed by the IGP came to Lakki Marwat and collected all the evidences and recorded statements of the victims and cops.

The report was submitted to the IG for action and finally the IG directed the Regional Police Officer Muhammad Ali Gandapur to put the cops under suspension and lodge an FIR against them under section 22(A).

0



0







IG suspends three cops in Lakki Marwat was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180421-IG-suspends-three-cops-in-Lakki-Marwat/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "IG suspends three cops in Lakki Marwat" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180421-IG-suspends-three-cops-in-Lakki-Marwat.