Association for the Welfare of Retired Persons (AWRP) President Manzoor Hussain has called upon the government to provide full pension to the families of pensioners as it is very difficult to meet both ends in this era of inflation by the small pension holders.

He said, the pension given to the pensioner’s family is 75 per cent of the pension drawn by the families of the deceased pensioners which if calculated in real term is merely 55 per cent of pension drawn.

Manzoor Hussain is retired Accountant General Pakistan and he is in better position to realise the problems of pensioners and their solution. He has been nominated for the next term for president along with other members by the Pioneer Group. Manzoor Hussain has hoisted other problems of pensioners, some of them have been solved but still a great number requires full attention of government.

He said in the absence of social security system, the small pension’s holders need emergent relief adding that health facilities in hospitals should be mandatory for retirees because they can’t afford treatment in private clinic. “For the solution of numerous problems of pensioners an independent separate ministry should be established. At present the matter of pensioners is dealt in section of finance ministry and AGPR.

Pervaiz Butt former president of AWRP and federal secretary Science and technology gave details of establishment of Comsats. He said keeping in view the need of the country in information technology he started the classes but there was no building, he approached U G Ehsani former Federal secretary, and chairman then University Grants Commission (UGC) then, provided building of UGC office and the comsats started functioning.

