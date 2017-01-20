Islamabad

Foggy mornings and nights have followed the rainy spell in Islamabad and adjoining areas inconveniencing motorists. The rains began in Islamabad late on Saturday and ended on Wednesday.

There followed the fog blanketing the federal capital in Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The road users struggle to move on due to low visibility caused the hazy conditions. However, as the sunlight increased, the fog disappeared.

Suspension of many flights and delays in train arrivals and departures as well were also reported. The traffic police advised people to drive carefully in the morning and night to avoid accidents due to fog. According to the Met Office, foggy conditions will continue for few days. “Very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 48 hours.

