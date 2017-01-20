Lahore

A two-day training workshop arranged by Quality Enhancement Cell University of Engineering and Technology Lahore has started on its campus.

The topic of first day was “Self Assessment Mechanism”. In the event, the Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that adequate self-assessment was beneficial to improve the quality of education and set the objectives for future to attain. For this purpose, mechanism must be studied through to meet international standards introduced by different organization. He stated that the ranking was crucial for any institute and in this regards pedagogue techniques, lab works and other affairs might be upgraded in result of assessment which would also enable to be confidant in oneself. Director QEC PU, Dr Amir Ijaz said that quality can be enhanced by taking appropriate and required measures in desired fields.

