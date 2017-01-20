The Punjab government issued a notification for transfers and postings of two officers on Thursday. Syed Muhammad Masood Nauman, finance deputy secretary, has been transferred and posted as additional secretary, CM's Office and Wardha Mashood Sorash, SO, information as food deputy secretary. The government notified retirement of Chiniot ADC General Saleem Yousuf on June 27, 2017.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has made transfers/postings of a number of officers. Divisional Mechanical Engineer Jawwad Ali has been transferred to Quetta. Anwar Ul Hassan has been posted in Sukkur. Miss Urwa of Commercial Transportation Group has been transferred to ATO/ACO. Assistant Operating Officer Chaudhary Muhamamd Shabir has been asked to work in Faisalabad. Mohsin Ali of Commercial Transportation Group, ACO III, has been transferred from Lahore to Karachi. Commercial /Transportation Officer Syed Ali Rizwan Rizvi has been posted as deputy chief commercial manager passenger, Railways Headquarters.—Correspondent

0



0







Transfers was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180399-Transfers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Transfers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180399-Transfers.