Centre for women at LGH inaugurated

LAHORE

To provide total medical solution to all complications related to women health, including maternity, ovaries and bladder under one roof, a Uro-Gynae centre for outdoor patients has been established at Lahore General Hospital.

Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Begam Zakia Shahnwaz inaugurated the centre on Thursday. Prof Ghiyas Un Nabi Tayyab, principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital and other doctors said both urologists and gynecologists would be available at the same time at the centre and the patients would not be bothered to be referred to other departments.

The minister said proper spacing between births of children was essential for mother and child health. She said a large number of woman and children in Pakistan were facing food shortage. She said an effective awareness campaign was required to sensitise them about taking good food during pregnancy.

EU: The European Union will continue its support with Technical Education and Vocational Training (Tevta) for the promotion of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) with a special focus on equipping the youth with better employable skills. With the provision of further 45 million Euros, the EU will provide support to the ongoing reform in the TVET sector and second phase of TVET Reform Support Programme which has been started from current month for another 5 years.

Head of Programme of TVET Reform Support Programme in Pakistan Hans Ludwig Bruns said this during a meeting with Tevta Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh on Thursday.

Tevta Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, Technical Adviser Communication TVET Reform Support Programme Muhammad Ali Khan, Tevta Officers Azhar Iqbal Shad, Bushra Akhtar, Maqsood Ahmad, Waheed Asghar, Amber Chattha and other officers were present.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said the first phase of TVET Reform in Pakistan was launched in April 2011 to support in improving access, equity, quality and relevance of the TVET sector across the country. He said TVET system ensured better employability prospects and paved way for economic development of the province. Apart from laying a strong foundation for a modernised TVET system, the programme will also support provision of demand driven TVET training to 48,500 people of which 30 percent would be women. Hans Ludwig Bruns said the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH would continue to implement the reform programme as lead technical agency in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), TEVTA Punjab and other public and private sector organisations across the country. “The next phase of TVET Reform Programme is aimed at scaling up the reform process based on the national TVET policy and the National Vocational Qualifications Framework (NVQF)”, he concluded.

CPSP: A branch of a commercial bank has been inaugurated at College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), Regional Centre, Lahore, by its President Prof Zafar ullah Chaudhary and along with council members.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, CPSP President Prof Zafar Ullah Chaudhary said that they would continue to provide the facilities to the CPSP under-training doctors to address their genuine problems.

SeminaR: A four-day research colloquium on natural sciences, engineering and technology, organised by the Directorate of Faculty Development and Internationalisation (DFDI) of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), concluded on Thursday. According to the organisers, the seminar was a learning, teaching and research programme for the PhD faculty as well as the students enrolled in PhD with an aim to promote research in Pakistan. LCWU Vice-Chancellor Dr Rukhsana Kausar appreciated the efforts of DFDI for promoting research atmosphere in the institute and also appreciated all the PhD students who presented their papers in the colloquium.

The international speakers who gave lectures during the four-day event included Dr Muhammad Sarfraz from Kuwait University and Dr Sean Moran from Waterford University, Ireland. Dr Hamid Saeed from Punjab University, Dr Shagufta Naz, Director Research, LCWU and Dr Farkhanda Manzoor, head of Zoology Department, LCWU and Farzoq Chaudhary from Pakistan Institute of Management also addressed the event.

Hard work: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that hard work and passion were key to achieving goals through which students could become leaders in future. He was addressing a welcome party for newly-admitted students of Hailey College of Commerce on its lawns here on Thursday. Principal HCC Prof Dr Hassan Mobeen Alam, faculty members and a large number of students were present. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zafar advised the students to develop personality, communication skills and gain knowledge of their field to get success. He said that PU administration would extend all-out support to the students in order to polish their capabilities.

