LAHORE

A body of a 50-year-old woman, unidentified so far, was found chopped into pieces in a drum in the Lorry Adda police area on Thursday.

Locals spotted the body and informed police. Police suspected the woman might have been murdered somewhere else but her body dumped in the Lorry Adda police jurisdiction. The body has been removed to morgue.

sets fire: A mother of four was hospitalised with severe burns after her husband doused her in kerosene oil and set her alight on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Saeeda Bano, 40, wife of Muhammad Munsha of Rehman Park, Baghbanpura. Her husband allegedly splashed kerosene oil on her and set her alight. She was rushed to hospital with critical burns on her face and upper body. Shalimar police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

