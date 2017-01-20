LAHORE

Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has said the health information management system (HIMS) would be established in all the tertiary as well as DHQ hospitals.

He said that Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had directed completion of the health sector development scheme on priority basis. He stated this while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Health Sector Reforms at Civil Secretariat, according to a handout issued here on Thursday. Kh Salman Rafiq said that HIMS would be helpful in improving the performance of hospitals. It was informed that Punjab Information Technology Board would start HIMS in one teaching and one DHQ hospital as a pilot project for which PITB would give presentation in the next weekly meeting of the Cabinet Committee while IDAP would prepare HIMS for Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.

