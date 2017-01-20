Briefs

UBL Funds awarded

News Desk

KARACHI: UBL Fund Managers Limited (UBL Funds), one of Pakistan’s leading asset management companies, was recognised for its ImPro Application at the Digital Edge 50 Awards 2017 in Florida, USA, a statement said on Thursday.

The award recognises organisations worldwide for digital innovation that promotes greater customer engagement, higher sales conversions and new products, as well as revenue and profit growth. Recently, UBL Funds has been recognised by a number of international awards for its contribution in the financial sector of Pakistan.

Shaheen Air adds Airbus A319 to fleet

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Shaheen Air on Thursday announced the inclusion of a new aircraft Airbus A319 to its fleet. The addition marks a historic milestone for the company as it rebrands itself.

The new jet is first-in-line to don the new livery of Shaheen Air. It comes powered with technological advancements and offers more comfort to passengers. With its inclusion, the company aims to redefine its mission of providing a cost-effective and secure air travel option for travellers. Shaheen Air International chairman Kashif Sehbai said, “This is a momentous day for the Shaheen Air family as we unveil our new brand identity. It is not only an embodiment of our zealous values, but is also a frontrunner to a promising future.”

