Frankfurt: The European Central Bank left its key interest rates and mass bond-buying programme unchanged Thursday, as markets looked to president Mario Draghi for clues on when the bank might start winding down stimulus in the face of rising inflation.

The ECB´s governing council voted to keep the benchmark "refi" refinancing rate at an all-time low of zero percent, a spokeswoman said.

It also held the rate on its marginal lending facility unchanged at 0.25 percent and the rate on the deposit facility steady at minus 0.40 percent -- meaning banks have to pay to park their excess cash with the ECB. "The governing council continues to expect the key ECB interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time," the ECB said in a statement.

As expected, policymakers also made no changes to the bank´s asset-purchasing scheme, known as quantitative easing (QE), after only just announcing an extension of the programme at last month´s meeting. The government and corporate bond purchases are designed to encourage spending and investment by pumping cash into the economy, and are part of the ECB´s unprecedented efforts to bolster growth and inflation. But with eurozone inflation unexpectedly jumping from 0.6 percent in November to 1.1 percent in December -- and as high as 1.7 percent in Germany -- critics of the ECB´s easy-money policies are increasingly calling for the purchases to be scaled back.

Attention now turns to Draghi´s press conference at 1330 GMT, where he will likely be grilled on the bank´s next moves. But most analysts believe that Draghi will want more than one month´s data before hinting at any change in course, particularly in a year rife with political uncertainties.

"We think that ECB President Mario Draghi will sound constructive, albeit dovish, downplaying inflation fears and putting to rest (premature) calls for a faster pace of QE reduction," UniCredit economists said in a client note.

